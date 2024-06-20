Boltwood Capital Management Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after buying an additional 5,525,791 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after buying an additional 1,207,388 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Home Depot by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,769,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,258,000 after purchasing an additional 495,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3 %

HD stock opened at $353.87 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.26 and its 200-day moving average is $351.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

