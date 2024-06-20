The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.1% of Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3 %

HD stock opened at $353.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.79.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

