Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,424,198 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 407,716 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.4% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $397,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 64.5% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Visa by 30.7% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,083,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $709,140,000 after purchasing an additional 723,521 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 20.9% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.5% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $273.62 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $224.98 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $500.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.71.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on V. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

