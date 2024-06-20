Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 931.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,274 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $45,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,106,001,000 after buying an additional 755,588 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,927,263,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 5,257,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,151,000 after buying an additional 2,852,688 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,905,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,357,392,000 after buying an additional 363,902 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,446 shares of company stock worth $38,724,533 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.92.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $153.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.23 and a 200 day moving average of $103.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

