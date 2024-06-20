First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 75 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.31.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $139.40 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

