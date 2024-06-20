Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of BGX opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $12.83.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile
