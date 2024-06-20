Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Shares of BGX opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

