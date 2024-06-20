JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,574,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,809,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,402,000 after purchasing an additional 742,399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

