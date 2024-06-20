Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after buying an additional 1,223,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,765,000 after buying an additional 102,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,444,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,203,000 after buying an additional 247,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $136.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.02.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

