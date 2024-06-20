Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,787,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,337,000 after purchasing an additional 298,116 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,341,000 after purchasing an additional 140,334 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,180,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,282,000 after purchasing an additional 159,052 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,411,000 after purchasing an additional 254,040 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Masco by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,934,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,325,000 after purchasing an additional 145,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $69.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

