Pensionfund Sabic Cuts Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,558.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,559.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,490.52.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. Analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

