Pensionfund Sabic Sells 1,500 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AVY stock opened at $227.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $163.83 and a 12 month high of $230.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.95.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AVY. Argus boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

