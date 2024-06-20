Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $212.72 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.35 and a 1-year high of $213.21. The stock has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.