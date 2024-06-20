Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 2,861 Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

HTRB opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

