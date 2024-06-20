Tompkins Financial Corp Buys Shares of 1,750 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,920,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,541,290,000 after buying an additional 3,046,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,931,000 after purchasing an additional 227,621 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,163,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,633,000 after purchasing an additional 452,046 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,882,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 47,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,526,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of O opened at $53.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 291.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on O shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

