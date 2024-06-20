Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Lindsay by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Lindsay during the third quarter worth about $215,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LNN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

Lindsay Stock Down 0.0 %

LNN stock opened at $117.03 on Thursday. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $137.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.33%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

