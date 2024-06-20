Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Declares Dividend of $0.46

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4607 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VEA stock opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

