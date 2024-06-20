Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Declares Dividend of $0.46

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2024

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4607 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VEA stock opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.