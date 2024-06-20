Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Declares Dividend of $0.46 (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4589 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.22. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $60.59.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF



Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Dividend History for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

