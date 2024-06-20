Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 500 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 58,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $3,159,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $77.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

