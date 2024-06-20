Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,887,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,465,000 after buying an additional 446,904 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 28,833 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.99, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

