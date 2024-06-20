Tompkins Financial Corp Has $86,000 Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,839 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,380 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $93.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $93.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,052,023 shares of company stock worth $170,313,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

