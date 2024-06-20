Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 71.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 14,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

