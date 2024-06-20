Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 100 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 13.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 125.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 65,657 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 64.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In related news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $181.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.43. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $108.60 and a 52-week high of $192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

