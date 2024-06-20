Tompkins Financial Corp Reduces Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 633,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,262,000 after acquiring an additional 44,875 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Aflac by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 298,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 100,937 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Aflac Trading Up 1.2 %

Aflac stock opened at $88.99 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $66.58 and a one year high of $89.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.78 and its 200 day moving average is $83.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.