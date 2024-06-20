Tompkins Financial Corp Has $187,000 Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Linde by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 11,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Linde by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LIN opened at $440.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $436.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.22. The company has a market cap of $211.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

