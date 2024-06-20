Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE LH opened at $206.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $189.68 and a 12 month high of $234.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $1,407,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,272.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,469 shares of company stock worth $3,959,058 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

