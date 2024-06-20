Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.7% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

JNJ opened at $145.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $350.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

