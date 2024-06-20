First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,396 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Unilever by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,293,000 after acquiring an additional 515,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $626,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UL. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $56.47.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

