Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 3,087 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,006,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,980,000 after acquiring an additional 283,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,507,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,102 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.69.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $80.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $85.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

