Nervos Network 1-Day Volume Hits $20.10 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $519.70 million and approximately $20.10 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,013.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.06 or 0.00599968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00113554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00037147 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.30 or 0.00256466 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00042948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00068370 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,075,455,046 coins and its circulating supply is 44,388,929,901 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.