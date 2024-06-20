Ethena Staked USDe Tops One Day Volume of $10.27 Million (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00001635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $10.27 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,533,782,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,029,817,421 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,531,631,896.0430458. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.08005239 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $13,151,996.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

