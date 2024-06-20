Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Trading 9.7% Lower This Week

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Pulse has a market cap of $399.69 million and $1.73 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Pulse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped Pulse

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,582,163,793,898 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,583,685,038,964.584. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00004572 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $1,430,319.71 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Pulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Pulse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.