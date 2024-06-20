Turbo (TURBO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $112.62 Million

Turbo (TURBO) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Turbo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Turbo has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Turbo has a total market cap of $370.89 million and $112.62 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Turbo Token Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Turbo is turbotoken.io. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken.

Buying and Selling Turbo

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 63,674,701,174.42272 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00499388 USD and is up 25.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $114,845,057.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Turbo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Turbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

