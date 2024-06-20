Compass Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.3% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $171.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $302.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.63 and its 200 day moving average is $166.41.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

