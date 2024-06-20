First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.94 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,430 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.9 %

BK opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bank of New York Mellon

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.