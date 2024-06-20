Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $209,000 Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 80.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $185.88 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $127.69 and a 52 week high of $191.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

