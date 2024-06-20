First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,289 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $1,008.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $925.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $847.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $484.02 and a 52 week high of $1,106.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total value of $164,923.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total value of $164,923.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $28,858,562 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

