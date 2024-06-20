UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Down 0.5%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.37. 1,897,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 9,725,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PATH. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.12.

Get UiPath alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UiPath

UiPath Stock Down 1.5 %

Insider Activity

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,312,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in UiPath by 93.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in UiPath by 315.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,782 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 51,472 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter worth about $641,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of UiPath by 1,271.0% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,978 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 37,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of UiPath by 226.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,154 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.