YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.35 and last traded at $21.22. Approximately 462,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,366,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.68. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

