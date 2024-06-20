GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 317 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.1 %

ROST stock opened at $148.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $151.12. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 19,014 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $2,783,459.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,561,237.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 19,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $2,783,459.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,561,237.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,717 shares of company stock worth $7,141,031. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

