Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading 3.7% Higher

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.02 and last traded at $86.58. 25,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 125,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRUS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KRUS

Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 4.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.90 and a beta of 1.93.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kura Sushi USA

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth $370,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,326,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.