Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.420-1.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.4 %
Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.62.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
