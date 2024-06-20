Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.420-1.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.4 %

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.62.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

