Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.100-10.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CW. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:CW opened at $278.60 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $171.30 and a 52 week high of $286.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,215 shares of company stock worth $4,484,765 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

