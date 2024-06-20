Arun Raghupathy Sells 3,490 Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $25,372.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,092,595 shares in the company, valued at $7,943,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NextNav Price Performance

NASDAQ NN opened at $7.41 on Thursday. NextNav Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,133.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NextNav

NextNav Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NN. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NextNav during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NextNav by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NextNav during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in NextNav in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.