Arun Raghupathy Sells 3,490 Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $25,372.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,092,595 shares in the company, valued at $7,943,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ NN opened at $7.41 on Thursday. NextNav Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,133.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
