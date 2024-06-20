Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $285.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.67. The company has a market capitalization of $191.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.50.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

