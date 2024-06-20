Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 120,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,771,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on COGT

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 355.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.