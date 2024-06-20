Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.57 and last traded at $91.04. Approximately 2,899,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 8,311,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.55.

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.32.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,060 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 341.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

