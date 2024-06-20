Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Up 0.9%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $155.95 and last traded at $154.51. Approximately 1,344,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,928,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. HSBC raised their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Get Chevron alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.04. The company has a market capitalization of $282.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,314,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 73,888.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,548.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,720,000 after buying an additional 3,181,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.