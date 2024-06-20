Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98. 97,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,200,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.78). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.06%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,727,000 after purchasing an additional 460,176 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 441,318 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,711,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 71.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 218,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,671,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 146,970 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

