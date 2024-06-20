Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.79 and last traded at $11.82. Approximately 10,532,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 51,053,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

