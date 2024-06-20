Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) were down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.47 and last traded at $37.58. Approximately 183,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 545,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APGE shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.26.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,619,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,637,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,129,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $33,037,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,894,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

